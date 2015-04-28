 Top
    Azerbaijani FM will meet with OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs

    Azerbaijani Minister to discuss the negotiation process on Karabakh conflict with intermediaries

    Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will pay a visit to France on April 30 - May 1. 

    Report informs, E. Mammadyarov said at the press conference after meeting with Foreign Minister of Belgium Didier Reynders.

    According to Mr.Mammadyarov, he will meet with Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in Paris and discuss the negotiation process on Karabakh conflict.

    The Minister noted that it's time to promote the resolution of this conflict.

