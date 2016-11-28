Azerbaijani MFA: We'll take steps on foreigners started illegal archaeological excavations in occupied Azykh cave

Baku. 28 November.REPORT.AZ/ "All these prove once again that contrary to the international legal obligations, the Republic of Armenia pursues a policy of brutal destruction and alteration of the essence of the material and cultural monuments in the occupied territories."

Report informs, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said commenting on the information spread by the Armenian media regarding illegal archaeological excavations in Azykh cave by a group of foreign researchers in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

He noted that an employee of the Spanish National Museum of Natural Sciences Dr. Yolanda Fernandez-Jalvo (Museo Nacional de Ciencias Naturales), employee of the British Blandford Museum Dr. Tania King and employee of the Natural History Museum, London Dr. Peter Andrews are conducting illegal archaeological excavations in Azykh cave in occupied Azerbaijani district Khojavand: "These persons illegally crossed state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan, conducting excavations in Azykh cave without a license from relevant government agencies of our country, took discovered historical and archaeological artefacts or relevant information from the borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan avoiding customs control - secretly and deceitfully. Theses illegal actions are serious violation of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Unfortunately, the National Museum of Natural Sciences, Blandford and Natural History Museum do not take necessary measures to prevent actions of their employees, contrary to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan and international conventions."

The MFA official said that a while ago, names of Dr. Yolanda Fernandez-Jalvo, employee of the British Blandford Museum Dr. Tania King and employee of the Natural History Museum, London Dr. Peter Andrews were included in the "List of foreigners illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan" due to their illegal actions: "Moreover, according to the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan, other necessary legal measures are being considered on them."