Azerbaijani FM: Visit of US citizen Den Bilzeryan to Nagorno-Karabakh is populism and clownishness

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ "As you can see, populism ultimately leads to clownishness in different forms".

Report was told by spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, Hikmet Hajiyev.

While commenting on illegal visit of the US citizen, a millionaire Gambler Den Bilzerian Azerbaijani occupied territories, he stressed that there is no need to comment on clownishness activities of such unserious people.

"It would be more useful that organizers of his visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan deal with settlement of conflict and ensuring peace in the region instead of such clownishness and non-serious issues", Hajiyev added.