MFA official: US recognizes territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ "US foreign policy is determined by the federal government. In line with its international commitments, the US government recognizes and supports territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders".

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev said commenting on adoption of a resolution by the Senate of Michigan state regarding recognition of the so-called regime established in the territories of Azerbaijan, occupied by Armenian armed forces.

"This stand of the US was once again confirmed by the final declaration adopted in the meeting between the GUAM Foreign Ministers Council and the USA, within the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly on September 22. The statement once again declares, the US commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the GUAM member states in accordance with the Helsinki Final Act. Also, concern is expressed about threat of use of force towards the GUAM member states. Instead of contributing to the solution of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through substantive negotiations mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs as well as to lasting peace in the region, Armenia, Armenian lobby in the United States and people under its influence are dealing with this unnecessary activity, which makes them in ridiculous situation", he said.