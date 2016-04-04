Azerbaijani FM updates OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on situation on the frontline

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has had a phone conversation with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and Special Representative of the EU for the South Caucasus Herbert Salber, Report informs.

"The Foreign Minister briefed them about the tension on the line of contact. He mentioned that targeting civilians in the territories adjacent to the front line area, Armenia opened intensive heavy weapons fire at the positions of Azerbaijan’s armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Foreign Minister emphasized that the armed forces of Azerbaijan have taken the necessary counter measures to ensure the safety of civilian population, to stop the provocations of Armenia and noted that violation of the cease-fire by Armenia is still ongoing. He added that the illegal presence of Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan remains a main cause for the escalation of situation."

"Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stressed that the Armenian forces must be withdraw from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan according to the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions with the demand of international community to achieve progress in the conflict settlement," the ministry said.