​Azerbaijani FM: Unresolved conflicts are a major threat and challenge to the European continent

https://report.az/storage/news/2b2b9f3231f9ab038eb66af90069e57d/808e435c-a693-4f26-817c-b2f5d2e96606_292.jpg
Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Unresolved conflicts remain a major threat and challenge for the European continent."
Report informs, it was stated by Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov at a meeting of the 22th Ministerial Council of the OSCE in Belgrade.
He said that occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia is a violation of international law, noting the non-constructive position of Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
"Armenia only imitates involvement in the process," - said the head of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author