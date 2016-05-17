 Top
    Azerbaijani FM to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Paris

    Elmar Mammadyarov will meet with Secretary of State for European Affairs of French Foreign Ministry Harlem Désir

    Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary of State for European Affairs of French Foreign Ministry Harlem Désir will meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

    Report informs referring to the official website of French Foreign Ministry, the meeting will be held in Paris on May 19.

    During the meeting, H. Désir and E.Mammadyarov will discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

