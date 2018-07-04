Azerbaijani FM: Targeting and killing of civilians by Armenian Armed Forces are not accidental, but systematic

Bakuş 4 Julyş REPORT.AZ/ On July 4, 2017, in the Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region of Azerbaijan, 51-year-old Sahiba Allahverdiyeva and her toddler granddaughter Zahra Guliyeva were killed and 52-year-old Salminaz Guliyeva was seriously injured as a result of firing by armed forces of Armenia.

Report informs, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in the statement on the occasion of anniversary of klling two-year-old Zahra Guliyeva by Armenian Armed Forces.

On the anniversary of the tragic event, we offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, as well as, the parents of toddler Guliyeva Zahra.

The trajectory of projectile, lack of legitimate military targets or any military objects in Alkhanli village, clearly demonstrate that the armed forces of Armenia targeted the civilians in a purposeful and intentional manner. Deliberate killing of infant and the old woman is humiliation, dishonesty, and cowardice.

No steps have been taken to investigate this perpetrated war crime by political-military leadership of Armenia, but rather statements made to justify this act of terror. Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan and occupation of its territories resulted in numerous war crimes as well as, crimes against humanity, including Khojaly genocide. Armenia's actions represent a grave violation of international humanitarian law, in particular the Geneva Conventions.

All this demonstrate that targeting and killing of civilians by armed forces of Armenia are not an accidental or exceptional cases, but systematic state policy incorporated into the training process of the armed forces.

Armenia, which enjoys impunity, does not feel moral, political or legal restrictions to commit such crimes.

During the events of April 2016, Armenian armed forces attempted to commit the same acts by targeting civilians and civilian objects along the line of contact with heavy weapons. However, they faced with the firm and professional counter-measures taken by the armed forces of Azerbaijan.

The presence of the Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan continues to pose a serious threat to regional peace and security. To prevent this threat, the armed forces of Armenia must be unconditionally and completely withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the requirements of the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

The Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, having high combat capabilities and moral and ethical values, take all necessary measures to defend the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan and ensure the protection of civilians.