Azerbaijani FM: Radio Liberty's sending its employee to occupied territories of Azerbaijan is illegal

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan issued a statement that, on the website of azadlıqradiosu.az on January 5, 2015 issued the information, where a person named Margot Buff's presented as an employee of the Radio Liberty visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia, and took photos.

Report was told in the MFA, according to the statement, on behalf of the press secretary Hikmet Hajiyev without an official permission of Azerbaijan it is illegal to visit occupied territories of Azerbaijan and this is a violation of the law on the state border.

Such a preconceived behavior of Radio Liberty is another example of disrespect for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of internationally recognized borders.Radio Liberty has always distinguished with insensitive and indifferent attitude to Armenian aggression and occupation against Azerbaijan, more than one million refugees and IDPs problems and issues related to our fellow citizens taken hostage by Armenia, through that photos encourages the so-called regime in the occupied territories, promoting the invasion and occupation, and touches sensitive feelings of refugees and internally displaced persons, he said in a statement.

The statement also said that, after the clarification, the above-mentioned person to be included in the list persons non grata.