Azerbaijani FM removes Polish citizen from its black list

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Citizen of the Republic of Poland Karol Małolepszy addressed a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs requesting for a removal of his name from the “List of foreign citizens illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, Report informs citing the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

In his letter Karol Małolepszy reaffirmed that he fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, inter alia, the laws and regulations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Expressing his apology for the visit, Małolepszy requested to remove his name from the “List of foreign citizens illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan” and to give an authorization for his visit to Azerbaijan.

His appeal was considered in the duly manner and a decision to remove his name from the list of 'undesirable persons'.