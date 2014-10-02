​Azerbaijani FM: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict endangers security of the entire region

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a risk and creates a problematic situation for security of the entire region." Report informs, it was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov, speaking at the PACE session in Strasbourg.

The Minister noted that the negotiations over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict had given no results yet, the ceasefire still remained "fragile".

"I cannot say that there is any progress in the peace-keeping process, Azerbaijani lands are occupied, the expelled Azerbaijani inhabitants cannot return to their homes," Mammadyarov issued.

The Minister stressed that Azerbaijan supports the soonest settlement of the conflict, and in this regard, "tries to work step by step with the Co-Chairs".

Mammadyarov mentioned the recent cases of ceasefire violation at the line of contact. He noted that, there was a need to avoid the temptation of using force, otherwise it would lead to "restoring the dark period of the late 20th century" around this conflict.