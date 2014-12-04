 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

    First of all, the Armenian Armed Forces must be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, for the peaceful settlement of the conflict

    Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elmar Mammadyarov met with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov, Pierre Andre, James Warlick and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Angers Kasprzyk in the framework of  the 21st OSCE Ministerial Council meeting  in Basel, Switzerland. Report was told by the press service of MFA.

    The sides discussed the negotiation process on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the plans and proposals of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs for upcoming year in this direction during the meeting.

    E.Mammadyarov stressed again that for the peaceful settlement of the conflict  the Armenian Armed Forces first must be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi