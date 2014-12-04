Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elmar Mammadyarov met with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov, Pierre Andre, James Warlick and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Angers Kasprzyk in the framework of the 21st OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Basel, Switzerland. Report was told by the press service of MFA.

The sides discussed the negotiation process on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the plans and proposals of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs for upcoming year in this direction during the meeting.

E.Mammadyarov stressed again that for the peaceful settlement of the conflict the Armenian Armed Forces first must be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.