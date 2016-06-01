Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Brussels

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs as part of his working visit to Brussels.

They discussed results of the meeting in Vienna held to prepare for the June summit aimed at finding a soonest possible solution to the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Report informs, Hikmat Hajiyev chief of the Foreign Ministry’s Press Office said.

Commenting on information that a meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers, allegedly scheduled for June, was cancelled, Hikmat Hajiyev underlined that there were not any proposal or plans to hold such a meeting in general.