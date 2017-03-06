Azerbaijani FM: Karabakh conflict settlement needs a progress

Moscow. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict needs a progress".

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at a press conference in Moscow after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister has agreed with the statement of the Russian colleagues that negotiations must be substantive.

According to him, substantive negotiations would have helped to save lives of soldiers, killed as a result of escalation on the frontline.

He recalled the importance of withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister at the same time stressed that the Armenian side's rhetoric "is not a consistent with what we're moving toward peace".