Azerbaijani FM: France has also to redouble efforts in Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov met with the delegation led by Jean-Vincent Place, French Minister of State for State Reform and Simplification, attached to the Prime Minister, member of the government, President of the Senate's Ecologist parliamentary group.

At the meeting, the sides had an exchange of views on the current level of relationship and ways of advancing the bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and France.

Expressing satisfaction with his first visit to Azerbaijan, Minister of State Jean-Vincent Place said that the purpose of the visit is to get acquainted with the electronic government and operative and transparent service system being successfully implemented in Azerbaijan in the framework of Open Government Partnership. He added that the delegation held meetings in a number of government bodies of Azerbaijan for this purpose.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed about the measures implemented in our country on the improvement of electronic government, increasing of transparency in service sector in the framework of Open Government Partnership. Talking about the effective activity of “ASAN Service” model established in Azerbaijan in this regard, he emphasized that a number of countries show particular interest in this model.

During the meeting, the sides underscored the development of cooperation in all fields, particularly economy, energy and culture. They noted the successful activities of French companies, especially “Total” in Azerbaijan. The sides also expressed their conviction that the newly established French-Azerbaijani University in Baku will contribute to the expansion of cultural relations between the two countries.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor about the latest status on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He stressed that as one of the Minsk Group co-chair countries, France has also to redouble its efforts in the settlement of the conflict.

