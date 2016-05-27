Azerbaijani FM: 'Escalation of tension on frontline in early April reaffirmed unacceptability of status-quo'

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Newly appointed ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Carole Crofts has presented a copy of her credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The British Ambassador said she would spare no efforts to contribute to the expansion of relations between the two countries.

They hailed development of the bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and UK, and highlighted the importance of energy cooperation.

The two also praised “long-term and trusted” partnership between Azerbaijan and BP. They also noted the “key” role of the joint intergovernmental commission and high-level reciprocal visits in developing relations between the two countries.

Mammadyarov provided an insight into the negotiations to solve the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

The FM said the escalation of tension on the frontline as a result of Armenia’s provocation in early April reaffirmed unacceptability and unsustainability of status-quo.