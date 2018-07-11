Azerbaijani FM: Demonstrating a political show, Pashinyan's regime is trying to raise its rating

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/dfef89ce7704e81bfb00b52ea6f7fd6b/323b4935-1e35-4512-ba55-e0c3a14e4073_292.jpg

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ "This is a political show, Pashinyan's regime is trying to raise its rating."

Report informs, Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev told journalists commenting on decision made by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to send his son to serve in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

“Performing military service by citizens of Armenia in the territory of Azerbaijan is an occupation”, - H. Hajiyev said.

He noted that since appointment as Prime Minister N. Pashinyan has not taken any steps to develop the economy of Armenia, " but today he is taking steps to increase his political rating”. Such actions are not constructive and do not serve to stabilize the region, "the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani MFA added.