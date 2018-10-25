 Top
    Azerbaijani FM comments on French mayor's illegal visit to Nagorno-Karabakh

    © Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has commented on the visit of French mayor and municipality members to Nagorno-Karabakh.

    According to Report, the Minister said the Foreign Ministry of France made a statement that they do not recognize the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" as a state.

    He said that he had met with French ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez during the 6th Baku Humanitarian Forum: "I addressed her with a question and noted that if anyone refuses to follow current instructions, then the French government should take measures on this issue. The Ambassador said that she would inform her country's Foreign Ministry about this issue and render the necessary response to the Azerbaijani side."

