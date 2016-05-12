Azerbaijani FM: Armenia ignores the international community's calls to end the occupation

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov delivered a speech on foreign policy of Azerbaijan at the German Council on Foreign Relations.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the sidelines of his working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov delivered a speech on “Azerbaijan and its neighborhood. Challenges of foreign and security policy” at the German Council on Foreign Relations, one of the leading think-tanks of this country on international relations.

In his speech Minister Elmar Mammadyarov briefed the audience on the role of Azerbaijan in ensuring stability and development in the region, regional cooperation and international partnership, as well as economical and geopolitical importance of large-scale regional projects implemented with the initiative and participation of Azerbaijan and Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

Noting the relevant resolutions and decisions of international organizations on the conflict, Minister Elmar mammadyarov stated that Armenia ignores the calls of international community to cease the occupation. On the contrary, it intensified attacks against Azerbaijani civilians populated along the line of contact recently and blatantly violated the norms of international humanitarian law. Minister also mentioned the recent provocative statements of Armenia.

Furthermore, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov answered the questions of participants.

Around 150 people, including MPs of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the German Bundestag, representatives of government agencies of Germany, political and cultural figures, foreign diplomats, media representatives and students attended the event.