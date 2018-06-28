Azerbaijani FM: Armenia hides significant part of its military potential from control regime

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/dfef89ce7704e81bfb00b52ea6f7fd6b/323b4935-1e35-4512-ba55-e0c3a14e4073_292.jpg

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenia hides significant part of its military potential from the control regime, concentrating a large number of military equipment and personnel in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan”. Report was told by the head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev, commenting on the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry regarding the military exercises planned by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Roughly amended Charter of the United Nations and Helsinki Final Act Armenia occupied sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, resorting to the use of military force for this, " H. Hajiyev said. "Continuing the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and carrying out illegal military activities, Armenia thereby violates the fundamental principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and deployment of armed forces on the territory of the country only with the consent of the host state, which form the basis of the regime for strengthening confidence and security measures, according to the Vienna Document of the OSCE.

In addition, Armenia hides significant part of its military potential from the control regime, concentrating a large number of military equipment and personnel in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. As a result, in violation of the principle of reciprocity provided for in the Vienna Document, Armenia continues to report incorrect information about its military potential and its activities and grossly violates its obligations. Such behavior of Armenia is a manifestation of irresponsibility, disregard for the norms and principles of international law. "

According to him, "the fact that the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan by the Armenian armed forces and continuation of the use of force against Azerbaijan by Armenia remain a threat to regional peace and security."