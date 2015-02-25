Azerbaijani Embassy to Brazil holds event on the rules of law and role of justice in settlement of armed conflicts'

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of the 23th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Azerbaijani Embassy in Brazil in cooperation with the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro held an event "On the rules of law and the role of justice in resolving armed conflicts."

Report informs, the professor and student staff of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, the representatives of political, scientific and academic community of the city of Rio de Janeiro and the Azerbaijani public.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Brazil Elnur Sultanov informed the participants about the Khojaly genocide, the offenders of this crime, the definition of international legal responsibility in relation to the crime.

He also talked about the international campaign "Justice for Khojaly" that is held in many countries including Brazil, on the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

Professor of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro Alexander Zhebit noted the importance of this event in spreading the truth about the Khojaly genocide in Brazil and spoke about the difficult situation of Azerbaijan as a result of the Armenian occupation.

Then Ambassador E.Sultanov answered questions of the participants about the Khojaly genocide, the history, nature and ways to resolve the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.