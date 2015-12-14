Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 99 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Merzili, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Seyiahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 101 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.