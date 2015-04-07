Azerbaijani DM: Akopyan's defeated speech is nothing more than populist attempt to divert public attention

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijani Armed Forces are thoroughly provided with the material, moral and technical aspects due to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev's care and attention. "Defense minister" of so-called separatist regime Moses Akopyan's defeated speech is nothing more than a populist attempt which contributes to divert public attention and conceal failures and losses observed on the frontline recently. Report informs that the Defense Ministry said it in a statement.

The Ministry of Defense officially stated that military servicemen with the capable of high professionalism and fight and provided with the most modern weapons and equipments, take part in the operations against the enemy.