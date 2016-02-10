 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister will address the OSCE Permanent Council

    The current situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement will be discussed during the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council

    Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov will speak at the session of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on 11 February. Report informs, the current situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement will be discussed during the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

    The Permanent Council is the main permanent body for the development of OSCE decisions, it meets weekly in Vienna to discuss the current situation in the OSCE area of attention and make appropriate decisions.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi