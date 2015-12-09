Azerbaijani Defense Ministry warns Armenia

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Ministry spread information on firing of Azerbaijani settlements by the Armenian armed forces.

Report was told in press service of Defense Ministry, on December 9, units of Armenian forces fired Azerbaijani settlements located on the contact line of troops, using mortars and large-caliber weapons.

Defense Ministry warns that, Azerbaijani army will take response measures to destroy enemy fight positions and military objects located in settlements near contact line in the occupied territories, which fires the living areas settled by our civilians, and declares that the responsibility for escalation will lie with the Armenian criminal regime.