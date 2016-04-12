Azerbaijani Defense Ministry updates information on ceasefire violation

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 100 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using 60 and 82 mm mortars, large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, Gizilhajili village and at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Paravakar, Berkaber villages and at unnamed heights of Ijevan region as well as in Aghbulag, Alibayli villages of Tovuz region from Chinari, Mosesgekh, Aygepar villages of Berd region, at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Sarijali, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli, Merzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 101 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.