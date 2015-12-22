​Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Sargsyan deceives the international community

"In his contradictory statements in various organizations this criminal is begging for mercy and assistance for 'poor' people"

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Speaking at the next session of Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Moscow, President of the Armenian Republic Serzh Sarksyan with his populist speech gave an impression of an inadequate person with no geographical knowledge. Serzh Sargsyan, who was directly involved in the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, killing innocent people and raised the level of state policy, terrorism, separatism, aggression, now throws dust in the eye of the international community and tries to mislead them with this false appearances.

Report informs, this was identified in a statement of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The statement stressed that this person, governing criminal groups in the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, which is recognized by no country in the world. This person has close ties with terrorist organizations, and have constantly lied to its people by its various contradictory statements begging for mercy and help for its "poor" people. "In order to liberate the occupied territories of Azerbaijani territories, Armed Forces are actively involved in the fight against terrorism and separatism, take all appropriate measures for a final suspension of terror, occupation and terrorism within the borders recognized by the countries of the world, and will carry out these measures in the future."