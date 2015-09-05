​Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Enemy suffered considerable losses over last week

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The situation on the frontline is still tense. Report was informed by the press service of Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, during the week, the Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 834 times, using 60- and 82-mm mortars and heavy machine guns in various areas.

"Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, assessing the operational situation, stopped all sabotage attempts of the enemy and inflicted blows on 1 017 points, positions and trenches of Armenians.

As a result of adequate measures, 7 soldiers of Armenian armed forces were killed and a lot of them wounded"- the statement said.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry stated that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fully control the situation on the frontline.