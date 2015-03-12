Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Next attempt of the enemy to attack annihilated

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ A diversion attempt of Armenian sabotage and reconnaissance group was prevented on the night March 11.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Following a fierce shootout, the Armenian side was forced to retreat, suffering losses. Azerbaijani side lost soldier Atayev Anar Mammad oglu, who was killed during the battle.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry expressed condolences to the relatives of the deceased soldier.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan.