    ​Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Listed persons don't serve in Azerbaijani Armed Forces

    The Defense Ministry calls some media not to succumb to provocations of the enemy

    Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ "The Defense Ministry calls some local media to refuse to participate in special propaganda activities of the Armenian side."

    Report informs, it was said in a statement of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry released on September 29.

    The Ministry announced about the disinformation of some Armenian electronic media about the alleged Azerbaijani soldiers killed on September 28: "Such cheap and ridiculous information aims to deceive the Armenian community once again and show the moral and psychological decline of the Armenian society.

    We officially declare the listed persons do not serve in the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

