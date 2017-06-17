Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issued statement

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ The units of the armed forces of Armenia continue to carry out provocations on the line of confrontation of troops in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The enemy, using large-caliber weapons and artillery systems continues to shell the positions of the Armed Forces and settlements of Azerbaijan located in the frontline zone.

During suppressing another provocation of the armed forces of Armenia, the Azerbaijani army suffered losses on June 15.

As a result of the resolute retaliatory actions of our units, 6 servicemen of the occupation forces were killed on June 15 and on June 16. The enemy has also several wounded servicemen.

The Ministry of Defense warns that such actions of the enemy will be strongly suppressed. The military and political leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility for the losses that the enemy will suffer.