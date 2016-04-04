Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Enemy's 170 military servants and 12 armored vehicles destroyed

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of preventive measures and exact fires by Azerbaijan Armed Forces, Armenian military servants flee from positions leaving ammunitions panicking and suffering a lot of losses, panicking enemy retreats.

Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During recent hours, as a result of return fires of our units, 170 military servants and 12 armored vehicles of Armenian side have been destroyed.

'Our units carry out field engineering fortification works, visual intelligence of the area and fire adjustment measures in the affordable and strategically superior positions, liberated by our Armed Forces', the ministry reports.