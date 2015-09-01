​Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Due to the lack of discipline in Armenian armed units, skirmish happened

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denied the information about the losses in the Azerbaijani army on the front.

Report was informed in the Ministry, the Armenian electronic media once again spread false information about alleged subversive activities of Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the frontline and losses: "In keeping with tradition, Armenia again wants to hide the truth about the shootout from people, which occurred because of the lack of discipline in the ranks of Armenian armed units, and by spreading false information, they are trying to calm down the resentful public".

The ministry issued a statement that the Azerbaijani armed forces took no action on the contact line of troops and did not suffer losses. The operational situation is fully controlled.