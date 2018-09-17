Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denies rumors from Pashinyan about death of three soldiers

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has commented on rumors on the killing of three Azerbaijani soldiers by Armenian armed forces over the past three days.

Report informs that, according to the Ministry, as always, the military leadership of the chaos-stricken Armenia has deceived the prime minister of Armenia: “The prime minister of Armenia is trying to distract the public from the unsuccessful policies using the false information and delivering it to people with great enthusiasm."

According to the Defense Ministry, the units of the Azerbaijani Army had no losses and fully control the operational situation along the front line.