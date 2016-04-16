Azerbaijani Defense Ministry confirms reveal of Azerbaijani serviceman corpse

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Information by Armenian side on reveal of the corpse of Azerbaijani serviceman has been confirmed, Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

'Currently, preparation and coordination works are being conducted with relevant authorities for taking the corpse', the information declares.

Notably, Armenian media has spread information on finding corpse of Azerbaijani serviceman on the contact line of the troops on the night of April 16. No statement issued on his name or military rank. Some period ago, the State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People released information on impossibility to get information about junior sergeant Bakhishov Seymur Gulamhuseyn and on continuation of search actions to clarify his fate.