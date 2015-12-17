Azerbaijani Defense Ministry comments on videos released by Armenian media

Baku. 17 December.REPORT.AZ/ 'Information and videos on killing two Azerbaijani snipers on the frontline, which spread by Armenian mass media for sabotage purposes has no real base and do not correspond to reality'

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

'Operational condition on frontline is under control of our Armed Forces, all preventive measures are carried out against actions of the enemy', the ministry said.