Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenians violated ceasefire 142 times

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 142 times within a day by using 60 and 80-mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns, Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region and Gizilhajili, Faranli, Gushchu Ayrim, Ashagy Askipara villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region and Shavarshavan, Voskevan and Voskepar villages of Noyemberyan region. In addition Azerbaijani positions located in Kokhanabi, Agdam, Alibayli villages of Tovuz region took fire from the positions located in Mosesgekh, Aygepar and Chinari villages of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talysh,Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulistan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shuraabad, Merzili, Garagashli, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Sarijali, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli, Gorgan, Horadiz, Ashagy Abdurrahmanli, Garakhanbeyli villages of Fizuli region,Mehdili villages of Jabrail region as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Taking into account the operating conditions 192 shots fired by Azerbaijani Armed Forces on Armenian positions.