 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian propaganda tries to create background for intended provocations

    Azerbaijani side supports settlement of conflict according to norms and principles of international law

    Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The information, put forward by Armenian propaganda and spread by several local and foreign media regarding aggravation of the situation on the frontline is of purposeful nature.

    We state once again that under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the Armed Forces exactly follow all the agreements reached at the initiative of the mediators as well as the Azerbaijani side supports settlement of conflict according to the norms and principles of the international law."

    Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

    "Misinformation, on current situation on the frontline spread by the opposite side, is an outcome of internal military and political tension in Armenia and considered for undermining the negotiation process as well as for intended provocations.

    We declare that our Armed Forces control any operation of the enemy side by complying with the ceasefire fire regime and ready to take all measures to prevent provocations", the information states. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi