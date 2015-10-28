Defense Ministry: Armenians violated ceasefire 103 times

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 103 times within a day.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at Gizilhajili and Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region and Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Tapqaraqoyunlu villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Yarimja, Giziloba villages of Tartar, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Garagashli Merzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili villages of Jabrail region,as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operating conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 105 shots on Armenian positions.