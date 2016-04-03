Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenia seriously violates ceasefire

Azerbaijani compounds located near the front line are getting intense shelled from the Armenian side

3 April, 2016

https://report.az/storage/news/f04fd9c1b94453c8a6c1b640477c2c4d/d47aebdb-4725-4326-8cc1-ffe0319ee4bf_292.jpg Baku. April 3. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces seriously violate the ceasefire, Report was told by the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Vagif Dyargahly.



According to him, Azerbaijani compounds located near the front line, are getting intense shelled from the Armenian side.



A ministry spokesman said the Azerbaijani Armed Forces give the enemy "an adequate response" by striking at the Armenian positions.