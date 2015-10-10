 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: 6 enemy soldiers killed

    They had many losses in the final battle, there are a large number of wounded

    Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported the latest battle at the frontline.

    Report informs referring to the official website of the ministry, at the evening of October 9 during the battle with the enemy Azerbaijani Armed Forces killed 6 enemy soldiers, there are a large number of wounded.

    One Azerbaijani soldier was wounded.

    Azerbaijani Armed Forces are taking  full control of all operational conditions at the frontline.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi