Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: 6 enemy soldiers killed

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported the latest battle at the frontline.

Report informs referring to the official website of the ministry, at the evening of October 9 during the battle with the enemy Azerbaijani Armed Forces killed 6 enemy soldiers, there are a large number of wounded.

One Azerbaijani soldier was wounded.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces are taking full control of all operational conditions at the frontline.