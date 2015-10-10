Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: 6 enemy soldiers killed

https://report.az/storage/news/d85b8f2f63e8110d3003245687cd9d88/3440bbe0-027e-4531-90d9-997a3ed6871f_292.jpg
Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported the latest battle at the frontline.
Report informs referring to the official website of the ministry, at the evening of October 9 during the battle with the enemy Azerbaijani Armed Forces killed 6 enemy soldiers, there are a large number of wounded.
One Azerbaijani soldier was wounded.
Azerbaijani Armed Forces are taking full control of all operational conditions at the frontline.
News DepartmentNews Author