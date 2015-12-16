Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits trenches face-to-face with Armenians - PHOTO

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other managerial staff of Ministry were at unions, units and military sections in frontline zone.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Defense Minister, meeting with staff, serving at combat duty in trenches face to face with enemy in military units located in frontline of defense checked their combat readiness and social conditions. Minister was informed that staff in positions in high mountain areas has daily been provided with packaged food products as well as national meals, object-property, fuel and heat.

Colonel General awarded a group of military servants distinguishing in service and presented precious prizes to them.

Defense Minister, visiting to command observation post at one of units located on contact line with the enemy, was reported about operating conditions in the region, measures carried out in defensive zone.