Azerbaijani Defense Minister inaugurates soldier's barrack on forward defense line

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry have met with soldiers who are on combat duty at the forward positions on the line of confrontation.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

After the report on the operational situation, Minister of Defense inquired about the combat and moral-psychological training, as well as the social conditions of servicemen in the trenches.

Then, Colonel General Z. Hasanov took part in the opening of a soldier's barrack, built for servicemen who serve on the frontline, and got acquainted with the conditions created here.

Minister of Defense conveyed the congratulations of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on the upcoming holidays to the military personnel, and on behalf of the head of state presented awards and holiday gifts to distinguished servicemen.

Minister of Defense once again brought to the attention of the military personnel the tasks assigned by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to the Azerbaijan Army, and highly appreciated the fighting efficiency and the level of moral and psychological training of servicemen.