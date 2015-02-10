Azerbaijani Defense Minister discusses military-political situation in region with Turkish General

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received the delegation led by Map Supreme Commander of Turkish Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Burhanettin Akti.

Report was told by the Ministry of Defense.

The sides discussed the measures taken for the development of the armed forces of both countries, the importance of bilateral military cooperation, the military-political situation in the region, the importance of solution of Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for the region during the meeting.

They exchanged views on the perspectives of relations between Azerbaijani and Turkish Armed Forces and other issues.

The military attaché of Turkish Armed Forces in the country, Brigadier General Hasan Nevzat Tashdeler attended the meeting.