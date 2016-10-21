Azerbaijani Defence Ministry: Our units neither launched sabotage actions nor suffered losses

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan has commented on the accusations of the Armenian side.

Report informs, the information declares that a statement spread by the Armenian side regarding conduction of reconnaissance and sabotage action on the frontline by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on October 20 night and suffering losses does not correspond to the reality and aimed at aggravating the situation on the confrontation line of the troops next time.

"We state that our units haven't conducted reconnaissance and sabotage action and not suffer losses. Currently, operational condition along the whole frontline is under our full control."

Our response measures to prevent any provocation of the enemy will be more decisive and severe", the information states.