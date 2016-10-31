 Top
    Azerbaijani Defence Ministry: Armenian side aggravate situation on frontline using mortars

    Ministry issues a warning again

    Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Starting on October 30 evening, units of the Armenian armed forces fired our positions in the north-west direction of the frontline using 60-mm mortars, grenade launchers, as well as AGS-17 type of automatic grenade launchers and large caliber machine guns.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

    "The enemy was silenced by decisive return measures", the information says.

    The Ministry of Defence warns once again that the Armenian leadership bears all responsibility for aggravation of the situation on the line of confrontation of the troops. 

