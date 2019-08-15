Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh appeals to co-chairs

"The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan" has addressed a letter to OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs over the visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and his provocative statement he voiced during his visit."

Report informs that the letter reads:

"On August 5, 2019, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and joined the opening of the 'Pan-Armenian' games. During the opening 'ceremony' Nikol Pashinyan made provocative statements, calling Karabakh an inseparable part of Armenia. By doing so, the Armenian Prime Minister confirms his policy of annexation," the letter says. It is noted in the letter that actually Pashinyan's delusions, along with being contrary to the negotiations held in the direction of resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno Karabakh, also cause discontent among hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis who were forced to flee their homes.

The letter also notes the unacceptability of forceful changing of the borders of the countries recognized at the international level. And Pashinyan's statements about the peaceful resolution of the conflict are nothing but blindfolding and are aimed at concealing the military occupation of Armenia. Armenia's main goal is to mislead the international community and the OSCE Minsk Group.

By saying 'Karabakh is an integral part of Armenia' Pashinyan threatens to undermine the talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and deals an irreversible blow to the negotiations on the resolution of Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The thoughts of the Armenian Prime Minister are also confirmed by this country's Foreign Minister. We, the members of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, urge to condemn this policy of annexation pursued by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan," the letter says.

Notably, the letter, along with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, has been sent to other member-states of the Minsk Group and the Parliamentary Assembly of the organization, the UN Secretary General, Council of Europe, respective structures of the European Union and other international organizations.

The letter was undersigned by head of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh Tural Ganjaliyev, members of the board of the community Flora Gasimova, Asif Jahangirov, Durdane Agayeva, Khatira Valiyeva, Samira Huseynova, Nigar Movsumlu and others.