Azerbaijani Community of Karabakh sends protest letter to Cannes Film Festival

The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has sent a letter of protest to the organizers of the Cannes Film Festival, Report says, citing the community.

The letter states the protest of Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh against the broadcasting of film"If there is wind" (Si le vent tombe) shot by Armenians to be presented at the Cannes Film Festival. The community said the film was shot illegally in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia.

The note also stressed that the Khojaly airport shown in the film belonged to Azerbaijan and was illegally restored by Armenia after the occupation. The festival organizers were also informed about the invasion of the Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, the expulsion of more than a million people from their homes for almost 30 years.

In the end, they expressed hope that the festival organizers will endeavor to restore justice and achieve a peaceful solution to the conflict.