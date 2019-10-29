Azerbaijani community of Karabakh issues statement on illegal visit of French university teachers to occupied lands

The Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region has issued a protest statement regarding the illegal visit by teachers and professors of the French University of Lille to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Report informs that the statement reads:

"A group of teachers and professors from the French University of Lille illegally visited Azerbaijani territories under Armenian occupation on the organization of “Free Motherland" Party of so-called Nagorno-Karabakh regime. According the information provided by the Armenian press, the delegation included scientists from various fields. During the illegal visit, collaborators of Lille University visited Shusha University of Technology and voiced their views on future 'relations'.

"The Azerbaijan Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region noted that they regard the illegal visit of teachers and professors of Lille University, which has ancient traditions, to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan as a serious irresponsibility and disrespect to international law. Are teachers and professors of the University of Lille aware of France's position on the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan? If not, this is really embarrassing for the people of science.

"On the other hand, France acts as a co-chair country in the OSCE Minsk Group between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In this case, the illegal visit of teachers and professors of the Lille University to Nagorno-Karabakh also casts doubt on the country's impartial mediato influence in the negotiations.

"As the Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, we also convey our protest to the leadership of the French University of Lille."