Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani citizen blown up by a mine near the frontline.Report informs, a resident of the Zeyva village of Goranboy region Nurlan Nuraddin oglu Karimov was blown up by anti-personnel mine and seriously injured.

Deputy Head of the Executive Power of Goranboy region Elchin Jahangirov confirmed this information to the Report Agency.He said that the victim taken to the Central District Hospital and his left leg amputated.

Because of the deterioration of the state of wounded person, he was placed in Ganja City Central Hospital.